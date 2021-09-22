JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Postpone Remaining 2021 Tour Dates; "Our Last Date Of The Tour Will Be September 28th"

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts will postpone their 2021 live dates scheduled after September 28, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The band issued the following update:

"It's been a thrill to be back on tour recently. We all missed being on the road, playing for the fans and playing together again. The continuing surge of COVID cases due to the Delta variant should be of concern to all of us. While we are fully vaccinated, we are still being extremely cautious to protect our fans, our crew and everyone else that work so hard to put on our shows. For that reason, we have decided to postpone the remaining performances that were planned for 2021.

"Our last date of the tour will be September 28th. We're disappointed to have to take this step but we feel it is necessary to protect the health of everyone.

"Stay safe and we'll see you in 2022!"

