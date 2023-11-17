JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Premier "Whiskey Goes Good" Music Video

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts have released a video for "Whiskey Goes Good", featured on their digital EP, Mindsets, available on Jett’s longtime independent record label, Blackheart Records. View the clip below.

Featuring six brand new songs, the EP was produced by Jett, Kenny Laguna, and Thom Panunzio, and executive produced by Carianne Brinkman. Mindsets marks the first new music release for the band since their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, in March 2022. Listen to Mindsets here.

Tracklisting:

"If You’re Blue" *

"Whiskey Goes Good" **

"Shooting Into Space" *

"Rearview Mirror" *

"Before the Dawn" *

"(Make The Music Go) Boom" *

* Written by Joan Jett and Dougie Needles

** Written by Dougie Needles

"Whiskey Goes Good" video:

"(Make The Music Go) Boom" lyric video:

"If You’re Blue" lyric video: