JOAN JETT Featured In New Video For PETA

Feminist icon Joan Jett, a queen of rock ’n’ roll, gives a damn about reproductive rights for everyone - including the hens, cows, and other animals who are abused and exploited by the cruel meat, egg, and dairy industries.

In a new PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) video, the rock legend and longtime vegan morphs into images of different women and other female animals, saying, “We are all sisters under the skin. End speciesism.”

Watch the video below, and read more at PETA.org.