JOAN JETT Performs Acoustically On Good Morning America; Video

On August 1st, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts appeared on both Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need To Know. Footage of Joan talking about her acoustic album, Changeup, as well as performing the songs "Cherry Bomb" and "(I'm Gonna) Run Away" can be seen below.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts released their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, in March 2022 via Joan’s longtime independent label, Blackheart.

Featuring chart-toppers like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson And Clover”, it is at once intimate while capturing all the ferocity and menace for which Joan Jett is known. These 25 new, stripped-down recordings match the current moment in both sound and sentiment.

Changeup showcases Joan’s signature, blistering presence with an immediacy that allows listeners to delve into the lyrics with an entirely new slant. Changeup is available on all digital streaming platforms, as well as in immersive audio including Sony 360 RA and Dolby Atmos. The vinyl release will follow later in 2022.

Changeup tracklisting:

"(I’m Gonna) Run Away"

"You’re Too Possessive"

"Long Time"

"Victim Of Circumstance"

"Coney Island Whitefish"

"Love Is Pain"

"Oh Woe Is Me"

"You Drive Me Wild"

"Frustrated"

"Bad Reputation"

"Fake Friends"

"Fresh Start"

"Soulmates To Strangers"

"Make It Back"

"Fragile"

"I Love Playin’ With Fire"

"Cherry Bomb"

"I Want You"

"Crimson And Clover"

"A Hundred Feet Away"

"Androgynous"

"You Don’t Know What You’ve Got"

"School Days "

"Good Music"

"Light Of Day"

"(I’m Gonna) Run Away" lyric video:

Catch Joan Jett & The Blackhearts live on The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Classless Act. Remaining dates are as listed:

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV