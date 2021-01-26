JOAN JETT Stars Alongside CHUCK ZITO, ROBERT CLOHESSY, EDWARD ASNER, AND VINCENT PASTORE In New Film, Honor Amongst Men; Video Trailers

Fade To Silence Records & Filmworks via Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment will release Honor Amongst Men worldwide in February.

Honor Amongst Men is a new film revolving around a day in the life of John Halmo, a veteran police officer who is trying to juggle his turbulent home life, the daily stresses of his job, and the apparent inevitable biker war that's about to engulf his hometown. Get your first chance to view Honor Amongst Men, the new movie, an old fashioned code of honor starring Chuck Zito, Robert Clohessy, Joan Jett, Edward Asner, Vincent Pastore.

Honor Amongst Men is a dramatic thriller about a day in the life of a veteran police officer who is trying to juggle his turbulent home life, the daily stresses of his job, and the apparent and inevitable biker war that's about to engulf his hometown. The film features a terrific, diverse cast including, Chuck Zito (Carlito's Way, Homefront, Cops & Robbers, Oz, 13, Man on the Moon, The Juror), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods, The Avengers, Oz, The Wolf of Wall Street, 16 Blocks), Joan Jett (Light of Day, The Sweet Life, Love and Roll Forever, Steven King's Big Driver), Edward Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant, Elf, Up, Roots, JFK, Ft. Apache, the Bronx), Vincent Pastore (Sapranos, Goodfellas, Shark Tale, Mickey Blue Eyes, Money Train, The Ref).

Honor Amongst Men was written by Matt Morillo with Chuck Zito and Edward C. Wahl. Directed by Fred Carpenter, Cinematography/Editing by Steven Sage Goldberg.

On Saturday September 8, Edward C. Wahl presented a special open invitation screening of Honor Amongst Men with Director Fred Carpenter and Casting Director Maryann Flynn-Gianno at the Bellmore Movie Theater in Long Island, New York. The night beganwith a Ride with the "Satan's Few" to the Bellmore Theater from the New Rochelle Dinner.The first 200 people that arrived received a free signed copy of Chuck Zito's new book, Street Justice.

Honor Amongst Men won the "Audience Favourite Award" at the Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE).

Chuck Zito received the "Icon Award" at the AOF Action On Film International Film Festival Award's Dinner & Black Tie Event at the beautiful Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, on August 25, 2018. Chuck Zito was also nominated for the "Rising Action Star" in a feature film, Honor Amongst Men, and won this award.

Robert Clohessy was Nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" in a Feature Film at the AOF Action On Film International Film Festival.