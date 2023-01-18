JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS Streaming Acoustic Version Of “Long Time”

Rock legends Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are streaming a lyric video for the acoustic version of “Long Time”, taken from their first-ever acoustic album Changeup, out now. Order Changeup at blackheart.com.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts released their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, in March 2022 via Joan’s longtime independent label, Blackheart.

Featuring chart-toppers like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson And Clover”, it is at once intimate while capturing all the ferocity and menace for which Joan Jett is known. These 25 new, stripped-down recordings match the current moment in both sound and sentiment.

Changeup showcases Joan’s signature, blistering presence with an immediacy that allows listeners to delve into the lyrics with an entirely new slant. Changeup is available on all digital streaming platforms, as well as in immersive audio including Sony 360 RA and Dolby Atmos.

"(I’m Gonna) Run Away" lyric video:

Catch Joan Jett & The Blackhearts live on The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Classless Act. Remaining dates are as listed:

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV