JOB FOR A COWBOY Releases Music Video For New Single “The Forever Rot”

Returning death metal outfit Job For A Cowboy has issued the official new video for their latest single, “The Forever Rot,” which was released to overwhelming accolades last week. The track comes by way of their long-awaited new full-length, Moon Healer, set for official unveiling on February 23, 2024 via Metal Blade Records. The record marks the band’s first new full-length in a decade.

Moon Healer is a vivid illustration of what happens when creativity, aggression, and volatility tangle for the first time in years. Like the band’s critically adored, 2014-released Sun Eater full-length, Moon Healer is musically multifaceted, unabashedly brutal, and compellingly conceptual. Featuring a newly refreshed and inspired lineup of frontman and co-founder Jonny Davy, guitarists Tony Sannicandro and Al Glassman, bassist Nick Schendzielos, and drummer (since 2020) Navene Koperweis, the band seamlessly picks up the mantle where Sun Eater left off.

Following previously released single, “The Agony Seeping Storm,” which displayed a mathematically mind-blowing hybrid of bludgeoning death metal specializing in unconventional riffing that echoes the resemblance of legendary experimentalists like Cynic, Atheist, and Gorguts, "The Forever Rot," stands in stark contrast, delving into a lonesome and haunting guitar melody, then evolving into shimmering reflections of Obituary, Coroner, Voivod, and even hints of Neurosis. In other words, forget about your preconceived perceptions of what this band was. This twists vocal tropes, chord forms, and melodies into loops of razor wire.

Notes Schendzielos of the song’s accompanying video, "Jonny and I delved extensively over the past few years into the conceptual aspects of Moon Healer, and there was naturally a wide array of visual imagery invoked by the subject matter. We really wanted to bring the experiences of the character in Sun Eater/Moon Healer to life. The thematic elements represented are uniquely interesting to me so I was quite enthused to be able to take on the videos for ‘The Agony Seeping Storm,’ and now, ‘The Forever Rot.’ I've been pretty extensively diving into video production over the last few years with director Kyle Lamar from Digital Myle on other projects, so there's a synergy that's there with us already. His camera work is incredible and he's got such a great grasp on every element of the process. Jonny, Kyle, and I really gelled together, and I think it shows in the final product. Extracting the raw, authentic elements of the song's narrative, melody, and emotion, and translating them into a visual composition has been vastly artistically fulfilling and I look forward to creating more...from brainstorming, to filming, all the way through editing, it's such a fun process to see our ideas come to fruition. It's quite the ride...we hope you enjoy the trip!"

Moon Healer will be released on CD, digitally, and on vinyl in the following color variants:

Vinyl US:

- Purple w/ Black Smoke

- Blue And White Marbled

- Pink And White Marbled

- Magenta Marble (Independent Retailers)

Vinyl EU:

- Dark Purple Marbled (1000 copies)

- Ice Blue Marbled (500 copies)

- White w/ Purple Splattered (300 copies)

- Blue/White Split Splattered (300 copies)

Moon Healer tracklisting:

"Beyond The Chemical Doorway"

"Etched In Oblivion"

"Grinding Wheels Of Ophanim"

"The Sun Gave Me Ashes So I Sought Out The Moon"

"Into The Crystalline Crypts"

"A Sorrow-Filled Moon"

"The Agony Seeping Storm"

"The Forever Rot"

Job For A Cowboy is:

Jonny Davy - vocals

Al Glassman - guitar

Nick Schendzielos - bass

Tony Sannicandro - guitar

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)