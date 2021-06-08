JOE BONAMASSA Announces Fall 2021 US Tour

"I can’t wait to get back on the road!, begins a message from guitar hero, Joe Bonamassa. "My summer tour (on sale now!) wasn’t enough, so we put together a massive 32-city US Fall Tour for you all!"

JB Exclusive Fan pre-sale starts today, June 8 at 10 AM, local time. Head here to get your exclusive code. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets to the US Summer Tour are available here.

(Photo - Robert Sutton)