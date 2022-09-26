JOE BONAMASSA Announces May 2023 UK Arena Tour

Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa, in association with J&R Adventures and Neil O’Brien Entertainment is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in May 2023.

Planet Rock will run an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 9 AM, UK on Wednesday, September 28 via planetrock.com. Tickets go on general sale at 9 AM on Friday, September 30 September at jbonamassa.com/tour-dates, ticketmaster.co.uk, seetickets.com, and gigantic.com.

The 2023 UK tour will see Bonamassa performing songs from his 15th solo studio album, Time Clocks, his Grammy Award-nominated studio album Royal Tea, plus classic tracks from his rich treasure trove back catalogue including the albums Redemption, Blues Of Desperation and The Ballad Of John Henry, plus many more Bonamassa fan favourites.

May

9 - Bournemouth, UK - International Centre

10 - Blackpool, UK - Opera House

12 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

13 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

(Photo - Robert Sutton)