JOE BONAMASSA Announces Summer 2021 US Tour; New Dates Confirmed

This summer, Joe Bonamassa is returning to the main stage for a string of concerts in the US. With dates already announced for California, Colorado, and Utah, today he adds two more shows for Las Vegas, NV, and Cheyenne, WY.

Fans have long awaited seeing their guitar hero perform live again, and now they will finally have the chance to reunite. Bonamassa, a man who before COVID-19, spent more days on the road than not every year, has been itching to get back to his busy international tour schedule. Thankfully, as the world continues to work towards a return to normalcy with new health guidelines and continued precautions against the COVID-19 virus, concerts are slowly but surely starting again. When Bonamassa hits the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this year, it will be an extra special show, as he’ll commemorate his 6th year performing there.

Tickets to Bonamassa’s Summer 2021 tour are on sale now, here.

Bonamassa will be backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians including Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (drums), Nashville recording legend Michael Rhodes (bass), Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Paulie Cerra (sax), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), along with soulful background singers to bring a whole new life to the show which will feature brand new songs alongside career-spanning favorites.

Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers and his enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

(Photo - Robert Sutton)