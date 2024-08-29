JOE BONAMASSA Breaks Down ERIC CLAPTON's Iconic Playing During "The Gibson Years"; Video

Guitar World has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"There are many different facets and eras to examine in Eric Clapton's long and storied career. A fun way to split up an investigation into E.C.’s playing is to begin with the “Gibson years” (the Bluesbreakers and Cream), followed by the “Fender years” — coming soon! For the tabs and text for this lesson, check out the November 2024 issue of Guitar World."