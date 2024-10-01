JOE BONAMASSA - Epiphone 1955 Les Paul Standard Available Worldwide; New Videos Streaming

For over 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone is proud to expand its partnership with world-famous blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa with the launch of the Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on epiphone.com.

Heralded by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist," Joe Bonamassa has one of the world’s most enviable guitar collections. One of his prized acquisitions is a 1955 Les Paul Standard with a very rare Copper Iridescent finish that was originally created for display at the 1955 NAMM Show.

“From a distance, it looks brown, but in direct light, it has gold metal flake in the finish,” says Joe Bonamassa.

Epiphone’s Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard faithfully recreates this special guitar. It features the same Copper Iridescent color, a pair of Epiphone P-90 PRO pickups wired to CTS® potentiometers and Mallory™ capacitors, a Custom ’59 Rounded C neck profile, a long neck tenon, and a “Nerdville” graphic hardshell case. This Epiphone 1955 Les Paul Standard is a passionate testament to Bonamassa’s unwavering commitment to the blues and its profound influence on his music.

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard release is a nod to a pivotal period in the evolution of the Gibson Les Paul, in a finish guaranteed to turn heads. Whether you’re a Joe Bonamassa fan, a Les Paul enthusiast, or a musician seeking an instrument that stands out in both tone and appearance, the Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard is the perfect addition to your collection.

Explore the new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard, here.

Watch Bonamassa’s interview with Gibson Gear Guide Channel host Dinesh Lekhraj as he tests out the 1955 Les Paul Standard and teases the forthcoming guitar:

Watch the interview below with Bonamassa as he shows off the forthcoming “Amos” 1958 Flying V Collector’s Edition Ltd. from Gibson Custom, which will drop next week on October 8.

This partnership with Epiphone celebrates the timeless synergy between the brand and Joe’s musical trajectory. Joe’s latest release Live At The Hollywood Bowl immortalizes Joe's first-ever performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in August 2023. Accompanied by an impressive ensemble of 40 orchestra members, Bonamassa delivered an unforgettable performance. Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock, but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue are something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.