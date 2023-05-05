JOE BONAMASSA Featured Guest On New Episode Of Billboard's Behind The Setlist Podcast

Three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper, Joe Bonamassa, recently guested on Billboard's Behind The Setlist podcast. Check out the podcast below.

Bonamassa on playing live: "You’re never gonna see me go, 'Well, I don’t really feel like playing guitar, and I’m just gonna let Josh (Smith) take all the solos, or we’ll just cut all the guitar, so I’m just gonna sing and play acoustic guitar.' There will be a revolt, you know? There will be 2,500 people revolting tonight, leaving, and that’s because I know the audience. They want to hear a big guitar solo, so they want to they want to hear me shred over blues changes, and it’s something I get criticized for doing. But it’s also what people want to hear. I don’t question that."

Bonamassa recently joined Scary Pockets and vocalist Joanna Jones for a funk cover of AC/DC's "Back In Black". Check out the live-off-the-floor video below.

(Photo - Jenise Jensen)