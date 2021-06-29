JOE BONAMASSA Interviews DAVID COVERDALE On New Episode Of Live From Nerdville; Video

On the most recent instalment of Joe Bonamassa’s hit interview series Live From Nerdville, rock legend David Coverdale of Whitesnake and Deep Purple comes to share some stories. Watch the entire interview unfold below.

Coverdale and Bonamassa share their love of the Blues and talk about Joe’s early starts. Somehow, even though the two have chatted many times before, David wasn’t aware that Joe was a child prodigy. This leads into a conversation about David’s early inspirations. Coverdale says that it was his mother’s side of the family that were the voices. “I grew up on the Irish Blues sometimes known as rebellion Blues.” But for him, his vocals were another way to express himself! His aunt, who was only a couple years older than him, turned out to have a great deal of influence.

“She would spend her money on single records. She is also the one who allowed me to stand in front of this large speaker to hear ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis and Little Richard.” He then tells Joe that his ambition at seven years old was to someday be an artist. Saying later that he studied to be an art teacher and graphic designer. “We’re going to do a knock-off that tie in next week’s merch!” Joe jokes.

David goes on to say that he’s like the Billy Elliott story, a person in a strange environment wanting to burst out and certainly become a singer but the industrial north was just too much to envision. “As for the Blues aspect, I got into was another universe moving in a strange way. The music lesson happened around age 12, the normal classroom teacher was ill so the substitute (aka the science teacher), says I have no idea what I’m going to teach you today! So, he starts playing records for us to listen to which is Leadbelly, Sydney J, Lomax recordings and it was magic!”

They discuss the difference between Blues in England compared to the United States. They talk about Chicago Blues, How Coverdale met Muddy for a moment, because they were both playing in Chicago. Coverdale compares the Blues in England along the lines of the movie the Commitments how it was a struggle in those days and the Blues was coming from the industrial areas and a lot more pressure on these people because they have a lot more pressure to release.

“Literally before the Beatles, I thought everything was black & white!” – David Coverdale