JOE BONAMASSA On Constructing Guitar Solos - "If You're Thinking About What You're Playing In Real Time, You're Too Late" (Video)

In an unparalleled blend of blues, rock, and orchestral majesty, Joe Bonamassa is set to release Live At The Hollywood Bowl on May 17 via J&R Adventures. This monumental CD/DVD, also available in CD/BR, 2LP Vinyl (180-gram), and digital formats, immortalizes Joe's first-ever performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in August 2023. Accompanied by an impressive ensemble of 40 orchestra members, Bonamassa delivered a performance that will now be forever encapsulated in this eagerly awaited release.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova.

“Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.

The project’s lead single is a riveting live rendition of Bobby “Blue” Bland’s classic “Twenty-Four Hour Blues” from Bonamassa’s latest studio album Blues Deluxe Volume 2.

"With a master practitioner like Joe Bonamassa on guitar, studio ingredients become magic live,” comments Kevin Shirley, the project's producer. “Embracing the challenge of surpassing previous concerts, we aimed high for the Hollywood Bowl, incorporating orchestral maestros like David Campbell and Trevor Rabin. The result is a cinematic celebration of Joe’s music, a testament to his unparalleled standing in the blues-rock realm."

Bonamassa's Hollywood Bowl performance was a “bucket list” event that further cements his status as a leading figure in modern blues-rock. The collaboration with a full orchestra, under the guidance of renowned Hollywood orchestrators, added an unprecedented depth and scale to Joe’s music, providing fans with an entirely new way to experience his catalog. The project represents yet another pinnacle in Bonamassa’s career, encapsulating the magic of a live performance where every note resonates with the energy of a musician at the peak of his powers.

Following the momentum from his US spring tour and recent Blues Music Award nominations, Bonamassa recently announced the Blues Deluxe Tour for the summer. Beginning August 2 in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30 and 31, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Volume 2. This 21-city tour is set to showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians.

The news also follows the announcement of Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea X, the 10th voyage of Bonamassa’s annual cruise. For more information, visit jbonamassa.com.