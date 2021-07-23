JOE BONAMASSA Releases Music Video For New Rock Anthem "Notches"

Blues rock artist, Joe Bonamassa, is back with a brand-new single from his upcoming album, due out later this year.

“Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less travelled leading him to ultimately find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavour, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist’s resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.

Joe belts out the Blues-tinged lyrics in “Notches” with a vocal range that gets even better with each release, diving deeper into his rock capabilities as he croons the resounding chorus, “I got miles under my wheels. Notches in my walkin’ cane.” He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that is not like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan. Watch the music video below.

For recording “Notches,” Bonamassa hit the studio with long-time collaborators Kevin Shirley as producer and manager/business partner Roy Weisman as executive producer. The track was mixed by Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Toto, Bon Jovi) and was co-written with Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke). Recorded in New York City at Germano Studios/The Hit Factory the band includes Steve Mackey (bass), Lachy Doley (piano), Bunna Lawrie (didgeridoo), Bobby Summerfield (percussion), and Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (drums and percussion), along with Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Prinnie Stevens on backing vocals. The fantastic artwork on this single was created by famous graphic artist Hugh Syme (Rush, Aerosmith, Whitesnake).

The lyrics allude to Joe’s tenured uphill battle with the music industry. Looking back, he reflects, “Twenty years ago, I recorded a record of covers that eventually was called ‘Blues Deluxe.’ It was recorded at Bobby Nathan's studio in Manhattan. It captured an energy and purpose that always stuck with me as an artist…The music business is tough, very tough. Especially back in those days when major labels pulled all the strings and, in my case, all the punches.”

Now, maybe more than ever, Bonamassa holds the power of controlling both his artistry and his business in both hands. With 24 #1 albums, yearly sold-out tours worldwide and custom annual cruises, he’s a hard act to beat. Joe knows his worth, and albeit humble, he has no plans to back down now. “Notches” is a testament to his credentials. It’s Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock.

“Notches” is a song that begs to be heard live in an audience, banging loud from the speakers. Luckily for fans, this month Joe heads back out on tour for 42 shows, starting on the West Coast in the US at the end of this month, then traveling around the rest of the country throughout the fall season before taking the stage at sea for his sold out Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea VII cruise, sailing from Miami, FL to Ocho Rios, Jamaica on February 21-25, 2022, by way of the Norwegian Pearl. For tickets and full tour dates, visit jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.

(Photo - Eleanor Jane)