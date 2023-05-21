JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single / Music Video "I Want To Shout About It"

Having just earned a remarkable 26th #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for his sprawling and extensive live concert film and album Tales Of Time, the blues rock icon Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated new studio album, due out later this year on his J&R Adventures label.

Joe shows off his blues roots with a captivating rendition of “I Want To Shout About It”, originally performed by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters. Bonamassa’s joyful version features solos from Reese Wynans on organ and Paulie Cerra on sax, as well as some killer adlibs from vocalists Dannielle DeAndrea and Charles Jones as the track winds to a close.

Bonamassa called upon his close friend, bandmate and co-producer Josh Smith to produce this track. Smith recalls, “'Shout About It' is a song originally by the great Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters with Darrel Nullisch on vocals. It's a tough/high song to sing and Joe really pushed himself and nailed it. It's a real rave up, a party song. Joe has been playing it live lately and the crowds are really digging it!”

Bonamassa has been performing “I Want To Shout About It” live on his current tour, and is receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. His summer is packed with live shows in the US and Europe, beginning with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th.

(Photo credit: Adam Kennedy)