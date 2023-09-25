JOE BONAMASSA To Perform Two Nights At The Prestigious Royal Albert Hall In April 2024

Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer / songwriter Joe Bonamassa, in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring, announce two UK concerts at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, England on April 4 and April 5, 2024.



Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale on September 27. Tickets go on general sale beginning September 29.

Backed by a stellar band, the setlist for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 26 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and is only gaining more momentum.

The Royal Albert Hall shows celebrate the 15th anniversary since Joe first played the Royal Albert Hall in 2009; a momentous concert which changed Joe’s career overnight. The first time Joe played the Royal Albert Hall, he was joined onstage by Eric Clapton. From there, the rest is history.

“The Royal Albert Hall is a special venue for me personally,” says Joe. “It’s the first venue that literally changed my career overnight. I always look forward to playing the venue because, not only is it a beautiful venue, but the staff are amazing, and the audiences are second to none. It’s always an emotional experience whenever I play the RAH.”

(Photo by Adam Kennedy)