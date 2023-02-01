JOE BONAMASSA To Release New Concert Film / Live Album, Tales Of Time, In April; "The Loyal Kind" Video Streaming

Today, the three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper, Joe Bonamassa, has announced Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album featuring material from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks. Filmed at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022, with a stunning visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, Tales Of Time captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.

This incredible undertaking produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). Tales Of Time will be released April 14 worldwide via Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-order here, and watch the official music video of the first single, “The Loyal Kind”, below.

“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date, Time Clocks. The iconic Kevin Shirley once again has produced both wonderful music and a wonderful visual. My band was a force of nature on this show and it truly was a special night.” - Joe Bonamassa

Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced the launch of Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical “gatekeepers” who don’t support indie acts. “I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier,” Bonamassa explains.

Tales Of Time CD tracklisting:

"Notches"

"The Heart That Never Waits"

"Curtain Call"

"Mind’s Eye"

"Questions And Answers"

"The Loyal Kind"

"Known Unknowns"

"Time Clocks"

"Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should"

"Evil Mama"

Tales Of Time DVD/BR tracklisting:

"Dawn Of Time" (Intro)

"Notches"

"The Heart That Never Waits"

"Curtain Call"

"Mind’s Eye"

"Questions And Answers"

"The Loyal Kind"

"Known Unknowns"

"Time Clocks"

"Evil Mama"

"Midnight Blues"

"I Didn’t Think She Would Do It"

"Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should"

"Mountain Time"

"Times Tail" (Credits)

Bonus Features:

"Dust Bowl"

Band Intros

"The Ballad Of John Henry"

Tales Of Time 3LP - 180 Gram Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Notches"

"The Heart That Never Waits"

Side B

"Curtain Call"

"Mind’s Eye"

"Questions And Answers"

Side C

"The Loyal Kind"

"Known Unknowns"

"Time Clocks"

Side D

"Dust Bowl"

"Evil Mama"

"Midnight Blues"

Side E

"Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should"

"Mountain Time"

Side F

"I Didn’t Think She Would Do It"

"The Ballad Of John Henry"

"The Loyal Kind" video:

(Photo - Jenise Jensen)