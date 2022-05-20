JOE BOUCHARD - Founding Member Of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Releases "In The Golden Age" Lyric Video

Joe Bouchard is best known as a former member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, “Burning for You". Bouchard contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of BOC’s greatest songs, such as “Hot Rails To Hell”.

Today, Bouchard releases his new single, “In The Golden Age”, from the forthcoming album, American Rocker. The album is due out June 3 through his brother’s (Albert Bouchard) and his imprint Rockheart Records and Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). Watch a lyric video for the song below.

The new album American Rocker sees the return of Mickey Curry (Bryan Adams, Hall and Oates, Alice Cooper) on drums, and sees Bouchard taking a look back at the heyday of the 70’s with BÖC on tracks like “In the Golden Age”, and “Rocket To Fame”.

Pick up the new album American Rocker and other Joe Bouchard merch here.

Tracklisting:

“My Way Is The Highway”

“In The Golden Age”

“Deadly Kisses”

“Love Out Of Thin Air”

“Off Season Hotel”

“Hounds Of Hell”

“Conspiracy”

“Rocket To Fame”

“The Devil's In The Details”

“Katherine”

“Hey There Suzi Dear”

“In The Golden Age” lyric video:

“My Way Is The Highway” video: