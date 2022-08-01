JOE ELLIOTT – “If There’s A Headstone For The Collective DEF LEPPARD I’d Like It To Say 'They Wrote Some Good Songs' Not ‘They Could Not Hold Their Liquor'”

Ahead of their stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on August 8, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott spoke to the Toronto Sun about the band’s longevity and The Stadium Tour with Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, and Mötley Crüe.

“If you had asked me that (longevity) question, maybe in 1980 when we first got together, and said ‘Do you think you’d still be playing in 2022?’ I probably would have burst out laughing,” said Elliott.

“(But) I recognized a situation about 1993 when we played our hometown in Sheffield at the Don Valley Stadium (demolished in 2013), 45,000-50,000 people, beautiful summer’s day. I walked on stage saying, ‘Christ, it’s 15 years ago almost to the month we formed, and we’ve done everything from playing in a field in front of three people and now look at us. I think we can do this for as long as we want.’”

“If there’s a headstone for the collective Def Leppard, I’d like it to say, “Boy, they wrote some good songs,” not, “Whoa, they could not hold their liquor,’” said Elliott.

Def Leppard have released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV