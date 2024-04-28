JOE LYNN TURNER Featured In Fan Q&A Session Video

VRP Rocks has shared another excerpt from a recent interview with vocalist Joe Lynn Turner featuring his answering questions submitted by the fans. Check out the Q&A below.

"From his time with bands like Rainbow and Deep Purple to his collaborations with fellow rock icons like Ritchie Blackmore and Yngwie Malmsteen, Turner delves into the dynamics of his career, sharing insights on handling fan backlash, overcoming personal challenges, and his desires for musical exploration."

Previously, Turner opened up about working with guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen on the Odyssey album.

Turner: "It was the most wild time ever because those were the days of 'sex, drugs and rock n' roll.' He turned around and said ' I like you, I think we can get on.' But by the time I was ready to come back and start the record, he had a terrible car accident. I didn't bail out and go back east or anything; I stayed out in LA because the tracks were basically written. I needed to do all the melodies and all the lyrics. I was kind of overseeing the whole hospital stay. When he got out we started recording the album, and I think his performances on the album are amazing to this day because I don't think he overplayed. A lot of time he overplays on some of his albums, but that time for whatever reason, I think he played in the right place, at the right time, where it should be. Odyssey has some really brilliant songs on it. The songs all worked in concert, so thatw as another big thing; they translated live."