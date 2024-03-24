JOE LYNN TURNER Reflects On Working With RITCHIE BLACKMORE In RAINBOW - "He's More Of A Perfectionist Than Difficult" (Video)

Speaking with Backstage Pass Rock-News, vocalist Joe Lynn Turner opened up about working with guitar legends Yngwie Malmsteen and Ritchie Blackmore. Check out the clip below.

Turner worked with Blackmore in Rainbow between 1980 - 1984, and Malmsteen from 1987 - 1989 .

Turner: "I think I got a lot of experience from (working with) Ritchie. And Ritchie wasn't so dificult. He's more of a perfectionist than difficult. He's a prankster, he's very funny, he's got a dark (sense of) humour. Once you kind of grasp that you can turn things around; he enjoys that. He like it when you play tricks on him as well. He could take it as much as dish it out. He was easier to work with (than Malmsteen)."

Turner has teased plans for a new solo album in 2025, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the freedom he's been allowed by his label to explore his own musical direction.

Turner says, “We just found five new demos, which we had remastered now and there's a deal going on. We used our own money to just remaster them. We got a fantastic guy out of San Francisco, and boom, he remastered everything... they sound great. In fact, I think they're better than most albums because they're real, they're raw, they're vital."

He adds, “We just want to accredit it, really. We just want it known so that we have the satisfaction that we completed, at least, what we had started. But Mother's Army, a great disappointment that we never went any further."