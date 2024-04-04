JOE LYNN TURNER Reflects On Working With YNGWIE MALMSTEEN For Odyssey- "I Think His Performances On The Album Are Amazing To This Day" (Video)

VRP Rocks has shared another excerpt from a recent interview with vocalist Joe Lynn Turner. Check it out below.

VRP Rocks: "Joe Lynn Turner discusses his experience working with guitar virtuoso, Yngwie Malmsteen. Turner delves into the difficult but creatively impressive period when he collaborated with Malmsteen on the album, Odyssey, featuring hit singles like 'Heaven Tonight' and 'Dreaming'. The candid discussion reveals the challenges Turner faced while creating the record amid Malmsteen's recovery from a life-threatening car accident and the tumultuous dynamics with Yngwie's manager."

Turner on the making of the Odyssey album:

"It was the most wild time ever because those were the days of 'sex, drugs and rock n' roll.' He turned around and said ' I like you, I think we can get on.' But by the time I was ready to come back and start the record, he had a terrible car accident. I didn't bail out and go back east or anything; I stayed out in LA because the tracks were basically written. I needed to do all the melodies and all the lyrics. I was kind of overseeing the whole hospital stay. When he got out we started recording the album, and I think his performances on the album are amazing to this day because I don't think he overplayed. A lot of time he overplays on some of his albums, but that time for whatever reason, I think he played in the right place, at the right time, where it should be. Odyssey has some really brilliant songs on it. The songs all worked in concert, so thatw as another big thing; they translated live."

Turner has teased plans for a new solo album in 2025, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the freedom he's been allowed by his label to explore his own musical direction.

Turner says, “We just found five new demos, which we had remastered now and there's a deal going on. We used our own money to just remaster them. We got a fantastic guy out of San Francisco, and boom, he remastered everything... they sound great. In fact, I think they're better than most albums because they're real, they're raw, they're vital."

He adds, “We just want to accredit it, really. We just want it known so that we have the satisfaction that we completed, at least, what we had started. But Mother's Army, a great disappointment that we never went any further."