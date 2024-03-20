JOE LYNN TURNER Reveals Discovery Of MOTHER’S ARMY Demos – “They’re Real, They’re Raw, They’re Vital”

Iconic rock vocalist, Joe Lynn Turner, has revealed in a new exclusive interview with VRP Rocks, exciting news confirming the discovery of five previously unreleased demos from his time with supergroup Mother's Army.

These unreleased gems, which also feature the exceptional talents of Jeff Watson (Night Ranger) Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa, Jeff Beck) and Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow Gary Moore) have been remastered with plans for future release. Turner calls Mother's Army "the most underrated supergroup ever" and laments the disappointment that the band never went "any further."

In addition to this, Turner has also teased plans for a new solo album in 2025, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the freedom he's been allowed by his label to explore his own musical direction.

Turner says, “We just found five new demos, which we had remastered now and there's a deal going on. We used our own money to just remaster them. We got a fantastic guy out of San Francisco, and boom, he remastered everything... they sound great. In fact, I think they're better than most albums because they're real, they're raw, they're vital."

He adds, “We just want to accredit it, really. We just want it known so that we have the satisfaction that we completed, at least, what we had started. But Mother's Army, a great disappointment that we never went any further."