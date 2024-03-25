JOE LYNN TURNER Reveals His Five Favourite Albums Of His Career (Video)

Vocalist Joe Lynn Turner spoke with VRP Rocks, sharing insights and personal anecdotes in a candid discussion about his five favourite albums he's worked on. Delving deep into his illustrious career, Turner highlights records working with some of the biggest names in rock, telling stories from the studio, song creation, the rise of the music videos, his regrets and disappointments, as well as his ultimate highlights. Packed with behind-the-scenes revelations, this episode offers a mesmerizing journey through the career of a music icon.

Turner's first choice: "Rainbow, Straight Between The Eyes. First of all, I think it's a great album, but to me it's actually the album where we were finding outselves asfar as a band, as far as writers with this new sound that Rainbow was creating. It's been told many times that Ritchie (Blackmore) was looking for commercial success. He was looking for more radio friendly material, and this is where I come in to supply that specifically. The era with (Ronnie James) Dio was amazing, but it was a different era that Ritchie wanted to keep separate from what he was doing with this Rainbow. On Straight Between The Eyes we really came together: this is who we are, this is where we're going."

Turner has teased plans for a new solo album in 2025, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the freedom he's been allowed by his label to explore his own musical direction.

Turner says, “We just found five new demos, which we had remastered now and there's a deal going on. We used our own money to just remaster them. We got a fantastic guy out of San Francisco, and boom, he remastered everything... they sound great. In fact, I think they're better than most albums because they're real, they're raw, they're vital."

He adds, “We just want to accredit it, really. We just want it known so that we have the satisfaction that we completed, at least, what we had started. But Mother's Army, a great disappointment that we never went any further."

VIXEN We’re joined by Vixen Vocalist, Lorraine Lewis & Mercyful Fate & Fury Bassist, Becky Baldwin to celebrate Women’s History Month. We talk about the evolution of women in Hard Rock & Heavy Metal over the last five decades & the trendsetters that have contributed to the emergence of females in this music genre. Lorraine talks about her coming of age in the 80s & carrying Vixen forward, and Becky touches on diversity in music, women taking on more prominent roles in Metal bands & her heartwarming path to landing the Mercyful Fate gig. Plus, we examine all of the Leaders, both past & present, that have empowered women in Rock music.