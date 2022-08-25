JOE LYNN TURNER To Release Belly Of The Beast Album In October; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

The wildest times call for the freest of voices. After selling millions of records, playing to countless fans, and fronting some of the most influential rock bands in history, award-winning songwriter and vocal dynamo Joe Lynn Turner speaks his mind as loudly as possible on his eleventh full-length offering and Mascot Label Group debut, Belly Of The Beast.

Joining forces with iconic producer Peter Tägtgren [Hypocrisy, Pain, Lindemann], the New Jersey-born powerhouse conjures up the kind of heavy metal that not only makes you throw your fist in the air, but also makes you think.

From founding and releasing four albums with Fandango in 1977, to performing and recording with Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force, Deep Purple, Glenn Hughes, Mick Jones, Cher, Lita Ford, Billy Joel, Michael Schenker, and Arjen Lucassen's Star One, five decades into his career, Joe Lynn Turner releases the heaviest music he has ever recorded on Belly Of The Beast.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the title track below.

Tracklisting:

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Black Sun"

"Tortured Soul"

"Rise Up"

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Desire"

"Don't Fear The Dark"

"Fallen World"

"Living The Dream"

"Requiem"

"Belly Of The Beast" lyric video:

(Photo - Agata Nigrovskaya)