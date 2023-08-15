JOE PERRY Approached CHRIS DAUGHTRY To Replace STEVEN TYLER In AEROSMITH - "I Thought It Was A Joke At First"; Audio

Daughtry frontman, Chris Daughtry, has revealed that he was once approached to fill Steven Tyler's spot in Aerosmith. In an exclusive November 2009 interview with Rolling Stone - during a period of turbulence within the band - Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry revealed that they were "considering touring and and recording with a new singer", and that Tyler "wants to take two years off from the band."

In a new interview with The Dave Rickards Podcast, Chris Daughtry reveals, "I get this random call from Joe Perry. Joe Perry and Steven were apparently at odds with each other. It was all in the news, this isn't private information. I think this was right when Steven Tyler was going on American Idol and they weren't touring together, I think it was like a public breakup sort of thing. Joe Perry calls me. I'm, like, 'First of all, I didn't know Joe Perry had my number, this is incredible.' I thought it was a joke at first, but he didn't even take time to, like, 'How're you doing?' He just went into his reason for calling me. 'And I don't know what Steven's doing, but we wanna work. How would you feel about hitting the road with us? You've got some cool songs we could play too.' And I was, like, 'Uh… I was speechless. First of all, I don't consider myself any caliber of singer that Steven Tyler is as far as I would not be able to tackle those songs the way Steven Tyler tackles them. He is irreplaceable in my mind. Furthermore, Steven Tyler's alive! This whole fear of pissing off one of my heroes was just looming, and I was, like, 'There's no way I can do this, Joe.'"

Listen to the full interview below:

Daughtry, who recently announced their signing with Big Machine Label Group, have release their new digital single, "Artificial". Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.

"Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” said Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches."

Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry stated: “I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond. It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”