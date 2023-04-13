JOE PERRY Reveals That AEROSMITH Will Embark On New Tour In September

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was recently interviewed on-air by Joe Rock of Long Island, New York radio station 102.3 WBAB FM.

In addition to discussing his solo material and involvement with Hollywood Vampires, Perry delighted listeners by announcing that Aerosmith will be going out on tour this Fall. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

This year marks 50 years of Aerosmith. Are there plans to do anything to celebrate that anniversary.

Joe Perry: "Yeah, I think that… I don't know if I'm not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year. And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we're gonna do it."

Awesome! I know that Joey Kramer has been MIA here and there. Do you think there's a possibility he'll be back behind the kit for all or any of that tour?

Joe Perry: "That's probably one of the hardest things. I've gotta say drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band. So it's really hard. It's been mostly because he just physically [has been] just beating himself up over the last 50 years. So I don't know. I mean, he's still officially a member of the band, but I don't think he's gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run. Other than that, I really can't say."

Do you think there's a possibility that we're going to hear new Aerosmith music?

"At this point, I can't say. I really don't know. But I know that we have a pile of material that hasn't been released. So I think we're focusing on that right now. But the main thing is just getting this tour up and running."

You mentioned going out on the road starting in September. Do you have any idea, any locations that you might want to share with us that you think the band will be hitting.

Joe Perry: "United States. That's the best I can do right now without seeing the schedule. But I know that's what our focus is. We haven't been on the road, on a regular tour, for almost seven years. So, I can think of about at least 40 cities that I'm looking forward to playing in."

There are currently no tour dates listed on Aerosmith.com.