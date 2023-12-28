JOE PERRY Says AEROSMITH Hope To Resume Farewell Tour In Summer / Fall 2024

The Boston Globe is reporting that Aerosmith are aiming to resume their farewell tour by summer or fall of 2024, according to guitarist Joe Perry.

New Year’s Eve is going to be a tough one for Perry. “We’re so bummed we missed our New Year’s Eve show,” he says. The band was due to bring its Peace Out: Farewell Tour to TD Garden Sunday night but had to cancel multiple dates shortly after they went back on the road because of a serious vocal cord and larynx injury to singer Steven Tyler.

“But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24,” Perry added more hopefully in a text. “And there’s always next New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for that.”

Instead, Aerosmith has been actively working on its catalog. “We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes,” he said. A high point will be the release of the band’s acclaimed 1973 concert at Paul’s Mall, a bygone basement club on Boylston Street. The show was broadcast by rock station WBCN two months after the band released its debut album, and Perry has always maintained it was an important sign of their development.

