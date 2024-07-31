JOE PERRY Says "There's Definitely A Possibility" For New AEROSMITH Music - "I Know That Steven Has Got Some Stuff In His Back Pocket"

Rock Candy Magazine writer Andrew Daly sat down with legendary Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry, for a wide-ranging interview where the 73-year-old insisted that new music from the Boston legends could certainly happen.

“There’s definitely a possibility,” says Perry. “I know that Steven [Tyler] has got some stuff in his back pocket, so we’ll see. I’m currently writing stuff for a new Hollywood Vampires album, but after that… What we are definitely doing is remixing some of the early Aerosmith stuff and finding some interesting outtakes, so it’ll be fun to look at that stuff.”

Aerosmith’s last new material appeared on the Music From Another Dimension album 13 years ago in 2012, so the band’s fans have been starved of new material. Perry, Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarist Brad Whitford, and drummer John Douglas are heading out on the road for the last part of their Peace Out tour that was halted in September of 2023 when Tyler developed vocal problems. There were fears the vocalist might never sing again.

“It was pretty heavy,” Perry told Andrew Daly. “Imagine being told that you might not ever do it again. It all can be taken away so easily.”

Now that Aerosmith are finally back in the saddle it looks like their rejuvenation could be made complete with new music.

You can read the 12-page Joe Perry interview in issue 45 of Rock Candy Mag, as well as in-depth stories and interviews with Black Sabbath, Vain, FireHouse, Anvil, Sebastian Bach, Jon Anderson, and more. For more details visit rockcandymag.com.

Rock Candy Mag is a 100-page, full-colour bi-monthly rock mag, created in the UK. It covers the sights, sounds and smells from the greatest era in hard rock music, the ’70s and ’80s. The brainchild of respected UK rock journalists Derek Oliver, Howard Johnson and Malcolm Dome – all frontline writers for the legendary Kerrang! magazine in the golden era.