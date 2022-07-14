JOE SATRIANI Announces G4 Experience, V6.0 Feat. PETER FRAMPTON, STEVE LUKATHER, STEVE MORSE, ALEX SKOLNICK, JOHN 5, And More; Video

Joe Satriani and Dreamcatcher Events have announced the long-awaited G4 Experience V6.0, happening January 3-7, 2023 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, NV. Guitar players and aficionados of all ages, skill levels, and interests are invited to join Satriani and an all-star lineup of special guests and distinguished instructors for an immersive four days of workshops, mentor sessions, exclusive live performances, and other activities.

“When I first put together the G3 concerts,” Satriani says, “it was to create a camaraderie that is often missing in the general day-to-day competition of the music industry. It was to formalize us breaking the rules and saying, No, we’re going to hang out and play in front of an audience together. From there we came up with the concept of the G4 Experience. I didn’t want to do a traditional clinic, just getting up in front of people and giving impersonal lessons to a room full of people – I thought, what can we do that will truly reflect my values as a teacher? With the G4 Experience, we create an interactive community where I’m joined by these other stars that have been making amazing music and pushing the art form of guitar forward for decades. From all stylistic approaches and musical walks of life.”

Satriani’s special guests for G4 Experience V6.0 include legendary musicians Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, and Steve Morse, all of whom will offer instruction and share their knowledge with attendees on a more intimate basis than most fans ever get to opportunity to experience. In addition, a wildly diverse faculty of top players will lead clinics and jam sessions throughout the event, including Alex Skolnick, Andy James, Cory Wong, Eric Gales, John 5, Mateus Asato, and Nili Brosch.

“We bring together this eclectic mix to show all the different sides of playing guitar,” Satriani says. “They’re all brilliant musicians with styles that are all over the map. They all have such different jobs, they’ve made millions of people happy with their playing, and yet they do it so differently. Every one of these players comes with fantastic new insights and innovations on playing guitar.

“Our faculty really reflects the anything-goes aspect of the instrument,” he continues. “Not only does the guitar have the ability to play melodies, harmonies, and rhythms, it does this thing where it transmits the personality of the player to such a high degree that it kicks its versatility way ahead of other instruments. It’s really a remarkable instrument. The G4 Experience is a testament to its astounding diversity.”

Joe Satriani’s G4 Experience V6.0 will cover a comprehensive range of themes and topics, spanning songwriting, playing, equipment, gigging, gear, and much more, all within an intimate small group setting that allows attendees to pick up a maximum amount of information, expertise, and personal connection. In addition, the four-day event will feature nightly live performances from Satriani and his longtime backing band – Kenny Aronoff (drums), Bryan Beller (bass), and Rai Thistlethwayte (keyboards and vocals) – as well as his special guests, faculty members, and other surprises.

“It’s very different from the usual concerts we’re all used to playing,” Satriani says. “It’s very intimate but everyone turns it on one hundred percent. The shows really break down the walls between the players and the audience. The shows put these incredible people just three feet away from you, it allows you to watch them and think very differently about how they’re playing than you can do at a concert in a big venue.”

Most of all, Joe Satriani’s G4 Experience V6.0 will allow all who attend a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend time among their fellow players, allowing for a singular community experience where music lovers can share their fascination with the guitar and engage in unlimited dialogue and free-flowing exchange of ideas unlike any other.

“The G4 Experience is all about the community,” says Satriani. “I can’t state that enough. Everyone is not only there to enjoy the music, they’re trying to learn everything they can. The G4 is such a fantastic spiritual experience. I’ve got my instruments ready. I’ve got my amps ready. There’s a lot of information stored up in this head that I want to give to the fans and I’m very much looking forward to sharing it with everyone who attends.”

For more information, and to register, head here.