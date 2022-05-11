JOE SATRIANI - Behind The Scenes Of "The Elephants Of Mars" Music Video, Part 2

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, recently released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic. Part 2 of an exclusive look behind the scenes of “The Elephants Of Mars” music video can be seen below.

A message states: "This week we get a closer look at the Gamer’s epic battle between OJAX and Gober and the green screen and wigs behind them that ZZ turned into music video gold!"

Part 1 offers a glimpse of the green screen antics that it took to make the crazy characters and vibrant music come to life through a vintage video game.

See the official music video for "The Elephants Of Mars" below:

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

"Pumpin'" visualizer:

"Faceless" visualizer:

"Sahara" video:

(Photo - Eduardo Peña Dolhun)