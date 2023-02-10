JOE SATRIANI Booked For Two Wentworth Art Gallery Exhibits In March

The Wentworth Gallery has announced that guitar legend Joe Satriani is booked for two engagements. They will take place on Saturday, March 11th at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, and on Sunday, March 12th at The Court in King of Prussia, PA location. He will perform a private, intimate concert for Wentworth clients at the end of each show.

Go to the official Wentworth website here for details.

As a visual artist, Satriani released his first collection, "Radiant Collection," in the summer of 2019 with "Radiant Echoes Collection" following closely in 2020, both receiving both critical and fan praise. The first two collections were created in part from Satriani's performance on the fretboard. He utilized a glove developed by SceneFOUR that uses light to chronicle his movement on the fretboard and translate it into abstract artwork before taking the canvases back to his home studio and adding paint. These original canvases caught the eye of Wentworth Gallery and Satriani began to develop one-of-a-kind works for art showings.

In addition to the many space-themed pieces he presents, Satriani also showcases his highly sought-after hand painted guitars that he has been modifying for years. This is Satriani's first foray into the world of a touring visual artist and painter.

“Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe’s eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it.” – Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery