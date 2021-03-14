JOE SATRIANI Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Super Colossal - "An Amusing Listening Experience"

On March 14, 2006, Joe Satriani released his 11th studio album, the Grammy nominated Super Colossal, via Epic Records.

And today we're celebrating 15 years of Super Colossal. To mark the occassion, Joe has chimed in with the following recollection:

"Each track has its own identity, making for an amusing listening experience for guitar aficionados, casual Joe fans, and everyone in between. From 'It's So Good' to 'One Robot's Dream', which track do you love the most? For a real blast to the past, revisit the Super Colossal CD Release Event live in Los Angeles."

Check out the official video for "Super Colossal":