JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON And STEVE VAI Announce January Release Of G3 Reunion Live Album; "Crossroads" Video Posted

The original lineup behind the G3 touring concept returns with Reunion Live, released January 31 worldwide on earMUSIC. The album captures the guitar magic of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai on their sold-out 2024 US tour. This electrifying reunion features three guitar icons who first joined forces in 1996 and showcases boundary-pushing performances that define G3.

Fans will enjoy full sets from each guitarist, including hits like Satriani’s “Sahara,” Johnson’s “Cliffs Of Dover,” and Vai’s “For The Love Of God,” along with a thrilling encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.

Stream the “Crossroads” single here, and watch the official video below.

Reunion Live is much more than “just“ a live album. It’s a full album-length set from each artist, plus a collaborative supergroup LP and the first G3 release in 20 years.

The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Satriani says, “This live album recorded at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles captures all the energy of the live performances while shining a spotlight on the ever-evolving art of playing the electric guitar.”

Since its inception in 1996, the G3 tour has consistently brought together guitar legends for unforgettable performances. Each edition of the tour has featured guitar virtuosos performing solo sets that showcased their individual mastery, followed by electrifying jam sessions that highlighted their collaborative brilliance.

Over the years, G3 has seen iconic guitarists like Yngwie Malmsteen, John Petrucci, and Paul Gilbert, among others, joining the ranks. Expanding beyond the US, the tour has evolved into a global celebration of guitar excellence, uniting fans and artists from different generations and genres, making it a must-see event for guitar aficionados worldwide. The G3 experience represents more than just a series of performances—it has become a platform for creative collaboration and a testament to the enduring power of guitar music.

“A G3 tour is always an electrifying experience, and this particular G3 tour with Eric and Joe was a career highlight for me. To be able to hit the road with old friends and be in that lit-up environment of the stage and communicate on the deepest musical levels with friends is a privilege and honour, especially with such incredible players as Eric and Joe, who delivered magnificently at these shows.” – Steve Vai

“Playing with Joe and Steve was an affirmation that while we all want to push the envelope of musical boundaries; we also want to share our heart experience and a soulful communication of the music that we have been allowed to partake of in our own lives.” – Eric Johnson

“Reuniting with Eric and Steve this year, commemorating the very first G3 tour of ’96, was nothing short of glorious. They were the first two guitarists I called when planning G3’s maiden voyage, so, this reunion was a confirmation of our special connection. Storming the stage with two of my favourite musical giants, celebrating our shared roots as well as our unique differences, once again proved to be a winning formula.” – Joe Satriani

Tracklisting (all formats):

"Gravitas" (Vai)

"Avalancha" (Vai)

"Little Pretty Intro" (Vai)

"Little Pretty" (Vai)

"Tender Surrender" (Vai)

"Zeus In Chains" (Vai)

"Teeth of the Hydra" (Vai)

"For The Love Of God" (Vai)

"Land Of 1000 Dances" (Johnson)

"Righteous" (Johnson)

"Trail Of Tears" (Johnson)

"On-Ramp Improv" (Johnson)

"Freeway Jam" (Johnson)

"Desert Rose" (Johnson)

"Venus Reprise" (Johnson)

"Raspberry Jam Delta-V" (Satriani)

"Surfing With The Alien" (Satriani)

"Satch Boogie" (Satriani)

"Sahara" (Satriani)

"Nineteen Eighty" (Satriani)

"Big Bad Moon" (Satriani)

"Always With Me, Always With You" (Satriani)

"Sumer Song" (Satriani)

Introductions

"Crossroads" (Encore Jam)

"Spanish Castle Magic" (Encore Jam)

"Born To Be Wild" (Encore Jam)

"Crossroads" video:

About Joe Satriani:

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has travelled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. He launched his annual “G4 Experience” in 2014 bringing aspiring guitarists together for four days of workshops, mentor sessions and live performances, providing an exclusive learning platform led by him and his accomplished peers. In 2021, he introduced the "Crystal Planet" comic series, a five-part opus interweaving the realms of music and art. The tour documentary "Beyond the Supernova," directed by ZZ Satriani and currently available for streaming, offers an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse that intricately chronicles his life, illuminating the profound dedication that fuels his guitar mastery. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9. Satriani released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, in April 2022. In 2024 Satriani embarked on Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds tour.

About Eric Johnson:

Among Johnson's many accolades are a Grammy award for "Cliffs of Dover " (from his Platinum certified album, Ah Via Musicom), ten more Grammy nominations, lifetime induction into the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats and his listing among the "100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century" by Musician. In his hometown of Austin TX, a city full of guitarists, the readers of the Austin Chronicle have voted Eric Johnson the city's "Best Electric Guitarist" and "Best Acoustic Guitarist" in their yearly poll year after year. They also named him "Electric Guitarist of the Decade" and one of the top five "Musicians of the Decade". Eric released two new albums in 2022, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today via his new partnership with Blue Élan Records. Eric is currently on the 2024 Experience Hendrix tour through late October.

About Steve Vai:

Steve Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer, and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with G3 (collaborating with different touring line-ups including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Lukather) and Generation Axe, a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of Vaideology: Basic Music Theory for Guitar Players (Hal Leonard), his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players. He toured North America in support of his most recent studio album Inviolate before embarking on the BEAT tour playing the music of 80s King Crimson.

(Top photo - Jen Rosenstein)