JOE SATRIANI Plans Multiple Art Appearances In South Florida

Fresh off his worldwide tour supporting The Elephants Of Mars, his 19th Studio album, world renowned guitarist, Joe Satriani, is now planning to bring his art showings back to south Florida this September.

Satriani’s next art appearances will be at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, September 8 from 7-10 PM, Boca Raton Town Center Mall on Saturday, September 9 from 5-8 PM, as well as a visit on Sunday, September 10 from 1-4 PM at the Wentworth Gallery at Las Olas.

Satriani has prepared one of a kind pieces for the exhibit including original canvases and hand painted guitars and the exciting addition to these events, purchasers of any of Satriani’s works will be treated to a private performance, within the gallery, for the final hour of his exhibit appearance. Those who have purchased his unique hand painted guitars will have the extra thrill of jamming with the iconic guitarist. This is a perfect opportunity for any fan of Satriani’s guitar playing to be up close and personal with the master!

“Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe’s eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it.” - Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

"Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight. Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There’s a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary. When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans." - Joe Satriani

Appearances (artist will be in attendance at all showings):

Friday September 8 @ 7 - 10 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

954.314.7210

Saturday, September 9 @ 5 - 8 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Boca Raton Town Center Mall

Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

561.338.0804

Sunday, September 10 @ 1 - 4 pm

Wentworth Gallery at Las Olas

Address: 819 East Las Olas Blvd.

954.468.0685

- All artwork on exhibition is available for acquisition.