JOE SATRIANI Posts The Elephants Of Mars Track By Track #11: "Night Scene"; Video

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, recently released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic. Watch a new track by track video below.

A message states: "Featuring a grooving solo from Rai and some wild bass-synthesizer action from Bryan, "Night Scene" is something right out of an action movie. Hear how Joe and the band worked together to continue to push the boundaries on 'The Elephants of Mars' in the latest track-by-track!"

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

"The Elephants Of Mars" video:

"Pumpin'" visualizer:

"Faceless" visualizer:

"Sahara" video: