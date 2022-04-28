JOE SATRIANI's Fine Art Tour Continues In June

Fresh off the heels of his first foray as a touring visual artist earlier this year with stops at galleries in Florida and New Jersey, world renowned guitarist, Joe Satriani, is now planning to bring his showings to the Washington, DC area.

Satriani’s next art appearances will be at the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria in McLean, VA on Saturday, June 11th from 3-6 pm as well as a visit on Sunday, June 12th from 1-3 pm at the Wentworth Gallery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, MD.

Satriani has prepared one of a kind pieces for the exhibit including original canvases and hand painted guitars. Satriani has also just released his 19th studio album, The Elephants Of Mars.

“Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe’s eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it.” - Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight. Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There’s a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary. When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans. - Joe Satriani

Wentworth Gallery will be following the latest Covid-19 safety procedures. Masks are required in all Wentworth Galleries. All artwork on exhibition is available for acquisition.