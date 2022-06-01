JOE SATRIANI Shares The Elephants Of Mars Track By Track #6: "Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"; Video

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, recently released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic.

A message states: "Buckle up, the story behind 'Sailing the Seas of Ganymede' is quite the ride! The song actually was called 'Questlove's Ocean Voyage' before it became 'Sailing the Seas of Ganymede', inspired by the thought of breaking Questlove free of the small rehearsal space on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. That funny concept sparked a deeper story, with Joe and the band working together to turn this imaginative story into track #6 on the album. Hear the guys break it down in the latest track-by-track!"

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

