JOE SATRIANI Shares The Elephants Of Mars Track By Track #7: "Doors Of Perception"; Video

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, recently released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic. Watch a new track by track video below.

A message states: "'Doors Of Perception' got its start on a loop Joe had started on an acoustic guitar and developed into an important transition track in the middle of The Elephants Of Mars."

“In life we rarely spend the time to really embrace what life is about... We’re on this one-way ticket; we come here once,” shares Joe, encouraging taking time to step away from the day-to-day worries about work, hopes and career aspirations and whatever else we’re thinking about."

"In track-by-track #7, Joe and the band talk about what it took to bring this song together to deliver this message so effectively. Plus, Kenny’s big marimba moment!"

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Order here.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

"The Elephants Of Mars" video:

"Pumpin'" visualizer:

"Faceless" visualizer:

"Sahara" video: