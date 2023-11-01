JOE STUMP Performs "Out For Blood" Live In New York; Video

Lion Music has uploaded video of guitarist Joe Stump performing “Out For Blood” live in New York. The track is taken from his 2015 solo album, The Dark Lord Rises.

Lion Music previously shared video of Stump performing "The Bullet Train Express" at the same show.

The Alcatrazz guitarist’s most recent solo album, Diabolical Ferocity, was issued in 2021 via Lion Music.

The Heavy Metal Assault Tour descends upon the UK next February for four shows only. Featuring four of the greatest traditional heavy metal bands and offering triple headlining sets from Girlschool, Raven and Alcatrazz, plus special guests Airforce.

All three headliners have released new albums this year via Silver Lining Music with NWOBHM's pioneers Girlschool's WTFortyfive? going to #1 on the UK Metal/Rock charts. Raven released All Hell's Breaking Loose this June, while Alcatrazz released Take No Prisoners in May, all three to critical acclaim. Airforce have a new album set for release early 2024.

The three co-headlining bands will be playing equal sets every night.

Dates:

February

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Ivory Blacks

15 - Newcastle, England - Trillians Newcastle

16 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

17 - London, England - The Dome