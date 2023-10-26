JOE WALSH Guests On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Interview + "In The City" Performance Video Streaming

Legendary rocker Joe Walsh (Eagles, James Gang, Ringo Starr) was a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Wednesday, October 25, and you can now watch footage of his appearance below.

In the clip below, Joe talks about co-founding VetsAid to honor his dad, all the amazing musicians joining the cause, learning to play the guitar, Peter Townshend, playing the clarinet in school, and Jimmy and Joe jam on the clarinet together.

Walsh also performed his song, "In The City", which "In the City" was first released on the soundtrack for the 1979 film The Warriors, then recorded by Walsh's band the Eagles, and included on their album, The Long Run, released the same year.