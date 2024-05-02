JOEL HOEKSTRA Performs With ACCEPT For The First Time In São Paulo; Video
Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchetrsa guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who is temporarily filling in for Accept's Phil Shouse, performed with the band for the first time last night (Wednesday, May 10) at Carioca Club Pinheiros in São Paulo, Brazil. Fan-filmed video can be found below.
Accept's setlist:
"The Reckoning" (Live debut)
"Humanoid"
"Restless And Wild"
"Midnight Mover"
"London Leatherboys"
"Dying Breed"
"Overnight Sensation"
"Demon's Night / Starlight / Losers And Winners / Flash Rockin' Man"
"Breaker"
"Ravages Of Time" (Live debut)
"Shadow Soldiers"
"Princess Of The Dawn"
"Fast As A Shark"
"Metal Heart"
"Teutonic Terror"
"Pandemic"
Encore:
"Zombie Apocalypse"
"Balls To The Wall"
"I'm A Rebel"
South American tour dates:
May
3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores
5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo
7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center
11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla
13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
European Headline Tour:
October
17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
November
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter
21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n
29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
Festivals 2024:
June
5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival
26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley
14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air
21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens
31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet
October
20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays
Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.
Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.
Humanoid tracklisting:
"Diving Into Sin"
"Humanoid"
"Frankenstein"
"Man Up"
"The Reckoning"
"Nobody Gets Out Alive"
"Ravages Of Time"
"Unbreakable"
"Mind Games"
"Straight Up Jack"
"Southside Of Hell"
Accept are:
Wolf Hoffmann - guitar
Mark Tornillo - vocals
Uwe Lulis - guitar
Martin Motnik - bass
Christopher Williams - drums