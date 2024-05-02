JOEL HOEKSTRA Performs With ACCEPT For The First Time In São Paulo; Video

Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchetrsa guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who is temporarily filling in for Accept's Phil Shouse, performed with the band for the first time last night (Wednesday, May 10) at Carioca Club Pinheiros in São Paulo, Brazil. Fan-filmed video can be found below.

Accept's setlist:

"The Reckoning" (Live debut)

"Humanoid"

"Restless And Wild"

"Midnight Mover"

"London Leatherboys"

"Dying Breed"

"Overnight Sensation"

"Demon's Night / Starlight / Losers And Winners / Flash Rockin' Man"

"Breaker"

"Ravages Of Time" (Live debut)

"Shadow Soldiers"

"Princess Of The Dawn"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Metal Heart"

"Teutonic Terror"

"Pandemic"

Encore:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Balls To The Wall"

"I'm A Rebel"

South American tour dates:

May

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center

11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

Festivals 2024:

June

5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley

14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air

21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

October

20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays

Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.

Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.

Humanoid tracklisting:

"Diving Into Sin"

"Humanoid"

"Frankenstein"

"Man Up"

"The Reckoning"

"Nobody Gets Out Alive"

"Ravages Of Time"

"Unbreakable"

"Mind Games"

"Straight Up Jack"

"Southside Of Hell"

“Frankenstein” lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video:

"Humanoid" video:

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums