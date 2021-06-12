JOEL HOEKSTRA, RUDY SARZO, KEN MARY And GABRIELA GUNČIKOVÁ Cover TRIUMPH Classic "Lay It On The Line" (Video)
June 12, 2021, 59 minutes ago
Courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy, the clip below features guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), bassist Rudy Sarzo (The Guess Who, ex-Quiet Riot), and drummer Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam, ex-Alice Cooper) covering the Triumph classic "Lay It On The Line" with vocalist Gabriela Gunčíková (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)
"Lay It On The Line" was written by Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett two years before it was released on their album Just A Game in 1979. The song was originally an acoustic tune before the band decided to arrange it as a rock song.