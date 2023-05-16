JOEL HOEKSTRA's 13 Debut Music Video For New Single "Torn Into Lies"

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Revolution Saints) recently announced the upcoming third release from his solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13, entitled Crash Of Life, on June 16.

Crash Of Life introduces a new talent into the fold as Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles, The End Machine) takes on lead vocal duties on the album.

The new single from the album, "Torn Into Lies", is out today. Watch a music video for the track below, and pre-order/save Crash Of Life here.

As with the previous two albums, the all-star cast of bassist Tony Franklin (Blue Murder, The Firm), drummer Vinny Appice (Last In Line, ex-Dio, Black Sabbath), and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Black Country Communion) contribute their immense musical talents. And, as he did on the last record, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto also lends a helping hand with background vocals.

Hoekstra once again handled the bulk of the creative process, overseeing production, songwriting, and arranging (music and lyrics) for this stunning hard rock record. Chris Collier returns and does a masterful job mixing and mastering here as well.

New York City based guitarist Joel Hoekstra currently plays for Whitesnake and Trans Siberian Orchestra. He is also a member of Revolution Saints with Deen Castronovo (Journey) and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken) and Iconic with Michael Sweet (Stryper), Nathan James (Inglorious), Marco Mendoza (ex-Journey, The Dead Daisies), and Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake, ex-Ozzy Osbourne).

Additionally, Joel is also well-known for his work with Cher, Night Ranger, the Broadway show Rock of Ages, his fill in work with Foreigner, annual sets on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, recording projects like VHF and his acoustic shows with Brandon Gibbs. He is also a frequent columnist for Guitar World Magazine.

Crash Of Life tracklisting:

"Everybody Knows Everything"

"Crash Of Life"

"Damaged Goods"

"Torn Into Lies"

"Far Too Deep"

"Not Tonight"

"Over You"

"I Would Cry For Love"

"Don't Have Words"

"Find A Way"

"You're Right For Me"

"Through The Night"

"Torn Into Lies" video:

"Far Too Deep" video:

Lineup:

Joel Hoekstra - Guitars

Girish Pradhan - Lead Vocals

Vinny Appice - Drums

Tony Franklin - Bass

Derek Sherinian - Keyboards

Jeff Scott Soto - Backing Vocals