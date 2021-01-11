JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 Premier "Finish Line" Music Video

Joel Hoekstra, best known to rock fans as the current guitarist for Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra (and also known for his work with Night Ranger and the Broadway show Rock Of Ages), returns with his second album, Running Games from his electrifying solo project, Joel Hoekstra’s 13 on February 12. Joined by Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums), and Derek Sherinian (keyboards), Joel and company pick up where his debut, Dying To Live left off.

Get a taste of the album with the new video for the song "Finish Line", available below. Pre-order/save the album here.

Hoekstra once again handles the bulk of the creative process, overseeing production, songwriting and arranging (music and lyrics), and crafting his vision for this powerful hard rock gem. Add Chris Collier’s masterful mixing and the result is ‘70s/’80s classic hard rock with 2020’s muscle. As with the debut, Running Games features an all-star cast of musicians including none other than Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums), and Derek Sherinian (keyboards). The amazing Jeff Scott Soto also lends a helping hand with background vocals.

Says Joel, “Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock.”

Like Dying To Live, Running Games can be described as Dio’ish at it’s heaviest, but is also influenced by the blues- based sound of Whitesnake as well as melodic bands like Foreigner, Journey, and the like.

Hoekstra says, "‘Hard To Say Goodbye’ definitely represents the more melodic sound of the album, but rock fans can also look forward to some aggressive tracks."

On Running Games, lyrically Joel focuses on escaping problems both past and present by providing playful, imaginary, and serious takes on the situations.

Long hailed for his fiery, tasteful guitar playing, Hoekstra’s playing here raises the bar to a new level.

Tracklisting:

"Finish Line"

"I’m Gonna Lose It"

"Hard To Say Goodbye"

"How Do You"

"Heart Attack"

"Fantasy"

"Lonely Days"

"Reach The Sky"

"Cried Enough For You"

"Take What’s Mine"

"Running Games"

"Lay Down Your Love" (Bonus Track - Digital)

"Finish Line" video:

"Hard To Say Goodbye":

Lineup:

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake/Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - guitars

Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob) - lead vocals, backing vocals

Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath, DIO) - drums

Tony Franklin (ex-The Firm, Blue Murder) - bass

Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Dream Theater, Black Country Communion) - keyboards

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Appollo, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - backing vocals

Special Guests:

Lenny Castro (Toto) - percussion

Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - backing vocals

Dave Eggar (Evanescence, Coldplay) - cello

Katie Kresek (Adele, Five For Fighting) - violin, viola