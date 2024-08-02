JOEY BELLADONNA Makes Live Debut With DIO DISCIPLES At Wacken Open Air; Video

Anthrax singer, Joey Belladonna, performed with Dio Disciples for the first time on Thursday (August 1) at Germany's Waken Open Air festival. Check out some fan-filmed video below:

Dio Disciples have been enlisted to replace Dokken at Alcatraz Open Air 2024 on August 10. Organizers shared the following message:

“Due to persistent medical complications American veterans Dokken are forced to cancel their European summer tour and that includes their scheduled appearance at Alcatraz Open Air 2024. The organizers pulled out all the stops and are proud to announce a worthy replacement with Dio Disciples.

“Dio Disciples are not just another tribute act. The musicians are all part of Ronnie James Dio’s inner circle of friends and he considered them family. Dio Disciples was founded to pay tribute to the man himself and his legacy of unrivalled music. Of course, truly keeping that memory alive means performing the songs on stage. Formed and managed by Ronnie’s widow Wendy, Dio Disciples consists of members of Dio’s band, supplemented with top-shelf musicians who have more than earned their stripes. In addition to keyboardist Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven and Hell, Warrant) and drummer Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC, UFO), the line-up is completed by vocalist Oni Logan (ex-Lynch Mob, ex-Racer X), bassist Bjorn Englen (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, ex-Quiet Riot, …), guitarist Ira Black (Bulletboys, ex- Lizzy Borden, ex-Vicious Rumors, ex-Vio-lence,…) and Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna.”

Alcatraz Open Air takes place August 9-11 at Kortrijk, Belgium. Slated to appear are Amon Amarth, Gene Simmons Band, Epica, Europe, Architects, Saxon, and more.