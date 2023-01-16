JOEY BELLADONNA On ANTHRAX Integrating Rap Into Their Music - "When I Heard Them Working On It I Thought I Walked Into The Wrong Room... I Had No Idea What Was Going On"; Video

Canada 's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna, as well as his wife and partner Krista Belladonna. Joey spoke about his Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, as well as some key historic moments in Anthrax over the years. Watch below.

When asked his opinion on when Anthrax first started integrating rap into their songs, "I'm The Man" and "Bring The Noise", Belladonna reveals: "I had no clue what was going on. I remember walking in the room and there was kind of a heated moment about certain things about that, and when I heard them working on it I thought I walked into the wrong room. I honestly did, I had no idea what was going on. I mean obviously these things move and they go and they do whatever they need to do and I'm I'm happy to be a part of all of it. I had the experience and it has been great. I love playing drums on some of the stuff and I love jamming with Public Enemy. I love listening to their stories about how they come together and play. It's super cool and you can't you can't deny the fans having so much fun with that stuff. "