JOEY DeMAIO - "We're Working On Songs That People Would Expect From MANOWAR... Ass-Kicking Stuff That Will Fry The Hair On Your B*lls"; Video

Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio, sat down for an interview with radio Rock Antenne (Germany), discussing new music, the band’s over four-decade history, and how to deal with expectations. Watch below:

Manowar perform next on January 24 at Enteria Arena in Pardubice, Czech Republic. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

On April 16, 2019, Manowar played as the first major heavy metal band in Longyearbyen on the archipelago of Svalbard (Norway).

Longyearbyen is the world's northernmost settlement with a population greater than 1,000, meaning nobody lives closer to the Arctic Circle year round than the people of Longyearbyen. Residents from almost 53 different countries live here, making it the perfect location for a gathering of Manowarriors from around the world.

In April 2019, Manowar fans from Norway and many nations around the globe came to this magical, remote location for a celebration of true metal. This mini-documentary commemorates this special event and takes you behind the scenes of an unforgettable moment in Manowar and metal history.

Says Manowar: "Hail to our Norwegian fans and to all our Warriors Of The World!"